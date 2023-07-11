Extreme heat wave continues, experts warn of toll on mind and body

Experts and physicians are warning people to limit their outdoor exposure and to know the warning signs of heat illness as an extended heat wave continues to grip the Southwest and other parts of the U.S.

From heavy sweating and dizziness to muscle spasms and even vomiting, experts say heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be avoided by staying indoors and drinking water.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix have extended the excessive heat warning for the metro Phoenix area through Sunday night. Intense heat could break a record set in 1974 for the most consecutive days with the high temperature at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monsoon energy is beginning to build across the region with dry lightning, scattered showers and windy conditions expected for parts of northern and central Arizona. There's a 50% chance for thunderstorm activity this evening in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside and Payson, picking up again Wednesday. Other areas with a chance for monsoon storms Wednesday include Camp Verde, Jerome, and parts of the Navajo Nation.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through the week, with extreme temperatures expected in the Marble Canyon area and the interior corridor of the Grand Canyon. Phantom Ranch is expected to hit 117 degrees on Friday.