Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Extreme heat wave continues, experts warn of toll on mind and body

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST

Experts and physicians are warning people to limit their outdoor exposure and to know the warning signs of heat illness as an extended heat wave continues to grip the Southwest and other parts of the U.S.

From heavy sweating and dizziness to muscle spasms and even vomiting, experts say heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be avoided by staying indoors and drinking water.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix have extended the excessive heat warning for the metro Phoenix area through Sunday night. Intense heat could break a record set in 1974 for the most consecutive days with the high temperature at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monsoon energy is beginning to build across the region with dry lightning, scattered showers and windy conditions expected for parts of northern and central Arizona. There's a 50% chance for thunderstorm activity this evening in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside and Payson, picking up again Wednesday. Other areas with a chance for monsoon storms Wednesday include Camp Verde, Jerome, and parts of the Navajo Nation.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through the week, with extreme temperatures expected in the Marble Canyon area and the interior corridor of the Grand Canyon. Phantom Ranch is expected to hit 117 degrees on Friday.

KNAU and Arizona News National Weather Service EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HEAT RELATED ILLNESS heat wave
