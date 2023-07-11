Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Fifty-nine-year-old Stanley F. Yazzie last had contact with his family on Monday, June 26, 2023. He called to say his car wouldn’t start and that he was parked at a motel. His last known location is the Walmart store in Gallup, New Mexico.

Authorities describe Yazzie as a Native American male, 5’3”, 180 lbs., with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He takes medication for an unknown health condition. He may be in a silver 2019 Kia Optima with Arizona license plates.

Anyone with information on Stanley F. Yazzie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, 928-674-2111/2112, or call 911.