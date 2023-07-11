© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

Published July 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Fifty-nine-year-old Stanley F. Yazzie last had contact with his family on Monday, June 26, 2023. He called to say his car wouldn’t start and that he was parked at a motel. His last known location is the Walmart store in Gallup, New Mexico.

Authorities describe Yazzie as a Native American male, 5’3”, 180 lbs., with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He takes medication for an unknown health condition. He may be in a silver 2019 Kia Optima with Arizona license plates.

Anyone with information on Stanley F. Yazzie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, 928-674-2111/2112, or call 911.

