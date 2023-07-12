Arizona woman gets prison term for COVID-19 nurse fraud

An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to five years in prison.

State prosecutors said Wednesday 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft. Authorities say O’Guinn had been treating patients and writing prescriptions under the name of “Dr. Pamela Robinson” between May 2020 and February 2021.

Court records show O’Guinn applied for nursing certification in Arizona using personal information stolen from a Maine resident. She worked at a wellness center in the Phoenix suburb of Youngtown before being arrested.