© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona woman gets prison term for COVID-19 nurse fraud

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
iStockphoto

An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to five years in prison.

State prosecutors said Wednesday 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft. Authorities say O’Guinn had been treating patients and writing prescriptions under the name of “Dr. Pamela Robinson” between May 2020 and February 2021.

Court records show O’Guinn applied for nursing certification in Arizona using personal information stolen from a Maine resident. She worked at a wellness center in the Phoenix suburb of Youngtown before being arrested.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFRAUDCOVID-19Public Safety
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press