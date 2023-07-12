Poll reveals "recycling sins" of Americans

Only one-third of Americans claim to do their part when it comes to recycling, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll revealed that beyond the 34% who take recycling very seriously, others admit they try to recycle when they are able or don't recycle as much as they should.

The biggest factors that deter people from recycling were found to be concerns about under-regulation and contaminants and a lack of faith that the materials are actually being recycled.

Nearly 30% of respondents claimed to be unaware of the recycling initiatives and laws in their city or state, and of those who are aware, nearly one in four admit they still don't fully understand them.