© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Poll reveals "recycling sins" of Americans

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST
iStockphoto.com

Only one-third of Americans claim to do their part when it comes to recycling, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll revealed that beyond the 34% who take recycling very seriously, others admit they try to recycle when they are able or don't recycle as much as they should.

The biggest factors that deter people from recycling were found to be concerns about under-regulation and contaminants and a lack of faith that the materials are actually being recycled.

Nearly 30% of respondents claimed to be unaware of the recycling initiatives and laws in their city or state, and of those who are aware, nearly one in four admit they still don't fully understand them.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsrecycling
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press