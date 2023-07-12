© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona mulls land options for fire district upgrade

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM MST
Sedona Fire District
/

Sedona officials continue to discuss options regarding potential land acquisition to expand and improve the city’s firefighting facilities.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports that the city, along with the Sedona Fire District, and Arizona State Parks, want to replace outdated and deteriorating infrastructure, buildings and equipment. The fire station located in uptown Sedona is said to be “settling” and has a crack running through it, causing water absorption and concerns for structural integrity.

The Sedona Fire District reportedly wants to acquire privately-owned land west of the station, and hope for surplus land availability from a parking garage project within the city.

Sedona officials say relocation would be challenging regarding utility connections and road access.

