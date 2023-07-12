Sedona mulls land options for fire district upgrade

Sedona officials continue to discuss options regarding potential land acquisition to expand and improve the city’s firefighting facilities.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports that the city, along with the Sedona Fire District, and Arizona State Parks, want to replace outdated and deteriorating infrastructure, buildings and equipment. The fire station located in uptown Sedona is said to be “settling” and has a crack running through it, causing water absorption and concerns for structural integrity.

The Sedona Fire District reportedly wants to acquire privately-owned land west of the station, and hope for surplus land availability from a parking garage project within the city.

Sedona officials say relocation would be challenging regarding utility connections and road access.