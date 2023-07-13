Heat to peak this weekend with near-record temperatures in Grand Canyon

Forecasters are continuing to warn of dangerously hot conditions throughout the Southwest in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across the state, with temperatures peaking at near-record levels Sunday and Monday.

The inner Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet could see some of the region’s hottest weather with highs expected to hit 119 degrees at Phantom Ranch, one degree lower than the highest temperature there on record.

Heat will also spike on the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau and parts of the Little Colorado River Basin ahead of an increase in the chance of monsoon showers next week.

Officials warn that prolonged heat exposure can result in heat stroke and exhaustion especially for hikers in the Grand Canyon.

The monsoon has been sluggish so far with no real precipitation yet.

Some weather experts believe this year's heavy snowpack in the West took more energy to melt, prolonging the progression of the high pressure needed to generate monsoon storms.