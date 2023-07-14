Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing vulnerable elder

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable elder.

Eighty-five-year-old Gloria Jane Tsosie was last seen in Cortez, Colorado, half-a-mile northwest of the Ismay Trading Company. The last known contact from her was June 2, 2023.

Authorities describe Tsosie as a Native American female, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray capri tights, a white shirt and pink tennis shoes. She is said to have an undisclosed disability and takes medication for a health condition.

Anyone with information on Gloria Jane Tsosie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District, 505-368-1350/1351, or call 911.