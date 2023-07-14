© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing vulnerable elder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST
Navajo Police Department Shiprock District
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable elder.

Eighty-five-year-old Gloria Jane Tsosie was last seen in Cortez, Colorado, half-a-mile northwest of the Ismay Trading Company. The last known contact from her was June 2, 2023.

Authorities describe Tsosie as a Native American female, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray capri tights, a white shirt and pink tennis shoes. She is said to have an undisclosed disability and takes medication for a health condition.

Anyone with information on Gloria Jane Tsosie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District, 505-368-1350/1351, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department Shiprock District
/

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nationnavajo police departmentMISSING PERSONMissing and Murdered Indigenous Peopledisability community
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF