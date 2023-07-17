APS customers break energy-use record twice amid heat wave

Arizona Public Service Company customers set the all-time record for energy use twice in two days amid a weeks-long heat wave affecting most of the West.

According to APS, the previous record from 2020 was shattered Friday as temperatures soared well into the triple digits in many parts of the state and residents and businesses blasted air conditioning.

Then on Saturday, demand reached more than 8,100 megawatts, setting another record after 17 days at or above 110 degrees in the Phoenix area.

APS energy consumption dipped slightly on Sunday but still exceeded previous records.

The company says its power plants ran smoothly during the spikes in usage.

APS’s energy portfolio includes nuclear, solar, natural gas, hydroelectric, coal and other sources.