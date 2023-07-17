© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

APS customers break energy-use record twice amid heat wave

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST
Arizona Public Service Company's Agave Solar Plant in Arlington includes more than 400,000 panels will track the sun across the sky, generating 150 megawatts, or enough energy to power 24,000 Arizona homes.
APS
/
Arizona Public Service Company's Agave Solar Plant in Arlington includes more than 400,000 panels will track the sun across the sky, generating 150 megawatts, or enough energy to power 24,000 Arizona homes.

Arizona Public Service Company customers set the all-time record for energy use twice in two days amid a weeks-long heat wave affecting most of the West.

According to APS, the previous record from 2020 was shattered Friday as temperatures soared well into the triple digits in many parts of the state and residents and businesses blasted air conditioning.

Then on Saturday, demand reached more than 8,100 megawatts, setting another record after 17 days at or above 110 degrees in the Phoenix area.

APS energy consumption dipped slightly on Sunday but still exceeded previous records.

The company says its power plants ran smoothly during the spikes in usage.

APS’s energy portfolio includes nuclear, solar, natural gas, hydroelectric, coal and other sources.

KNAU and Arizona News APSArizona Public Service companyenergyheat waveEXTREME HEAT
KNAU STAFF
