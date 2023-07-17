© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Conservationists sue to stop mineral exploration in biologically diverse southern Arizona mountains

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST
The area near Patagonia, Ariz., near the U.S.-Mexico border is home to endangered species like jaguar and Mexican spotted owl along with riparian areas and other watersheds.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
The area near Patagonia, Ariz., near the U.S.-Mexico border is home to endangered species like jaguar and Mexican spotted owl along with riparian areas and other watersheds.

Conservation groups are suing to stop two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona's biologically diverse Patagonia Mountains.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Arizona Mining Reform Coalition and other groups want the U.S. District Court in Tucson to halt the exploration by Arizona Standard LLC, a subsidiary of a Canadian mineral exploration firm.

The lawsuit filed last month says the U.S. Forest Service didn’t adequately analyze how the exploration for copper and other minerals in the craggy mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border would have on public lands, water and endangered species like Mexican spotted owls, yellow-billed cuckoos, jaguars and ocelots.

American Standard denied in a filing last week that the federal environmental guidelines had been violated.

The Patagonia Mountains are among southern Arizona's dramatic and diverse “sky islands” that provide a key corridor for jaguars and ocelots roaming north from Mexico through a border wall gap to their range in the United States.

“Our priority must be to protect this critical habitat, which is the source of drinking water, clean air and the biological wealth that fuels our regional nature-based restorative economy,” said Carolyn Shafer, board president and mission coordinator of the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPatagoniaconservationminingU.S. Forest Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press