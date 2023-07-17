Extreme heat advisory continues for much of northern Arizona

More extreme heat is in store for Monday with an Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says a strong area of high pressure will continue to bring very hot conditions for much of Arizona well into next week.

This same area of high pressure will begin to stream monsoonal moisture northward as early as Monday with chances for showers and thunderstorms expected for the remainder of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Grand Canyon for elevation below 4,000 feet through Saturday.

There’s also an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Yavapai County, northern Gila County and the Glen Canyon area through Friday.