KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff airport now pay-to-park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST
The first monsoon storm of the year moves in over the San Francisco Peaks on Mon, July 17, 2023 as seen from the tarmac at Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
The first monsoon storm of the year moves in over the San Francisco Peaks on Mon, July 17, 2023 as seen from the tarmac at Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport has implemented paid parking for the first time.

The revenue from the new model will go toward debts incurred in building 413 additional economy lot spaces at the airport along with future maintenance.

The construction more than doubled the amount of available parking, and officials say it’ll lessen stress for travelers.

Previously during peak travel times spaces have been limited and parking wasn’t always guaranteed at Pulliam.

Airport managers hope the new system will create a smoother and more convenient travel experience.

The maximum daily rate in the terminal lot is $8 a day and $6 for the economy lot. Weekly rates are also available at $48 for the terminal lot and $36 for the economy lot.

