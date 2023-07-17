Flagstaff airport now pay-to-park

Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport has implemented paid parking for the first time.

The revenue from the new model will go toward debts incurred in building 413 additional economy lot spaces at the airport along with future maintenance.

The construction more than doubled the amount of available parking, and officials say it’ll lessen stress for travelers.

Previously during peak travel times spaces have been limited and parking wasn’t always guaranteed at Pulliam.

Airport managers hope the new system will create a smoother and more convenient travel experience.

The maximum daily rate in the terminal lot is $8 a day and $6 for the economy lot. Weekly rates are also available at $48 for the terminal lot and $36 for the economy lot.