Hobbs addresses Navajo Nation Council on first day of summer session

Governor Katies Hobbs visited the Navajo Nation today for the opening of the tribal council’s summer session.

It marked the first time a sitting Arizona governor has come before the tribe’s governing body during a session.

Hobbs addressed delegates and spoke about water rights, broadband connectivity and assured lawmakers that their voices will be heard at the state Legislature.

“Arizona must face the lack of investment that has faced Native peoples thus far,” she said. “I believe in responsible water management. On this issue and more, we’ll work directly with the Navajo Nation and other Native communities. We’ll continue this work to ensure that Arizona and all Arizona tribes have an opportunity to thrive. I realize our shared goals and together we can move the state forward.”

The governor also heard the council’s concerns that included public safety, natural disaster assistance, voting rights and cleaning up abandoned uranium mines on tribal lands.

Hobbs told delegates that her office and state Legislature will include tribal representation by increasing the number of tribal liaisons on state task forces.

“On this historic day, Governor Katie Hobbs honored the Council by attending the Summer Session and engaging with our leaders on issues that impact the lives of our people,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley in a press release. “Her visit gives us hope for future partnerships and support on issues that are critical to the Navajo Nation.”