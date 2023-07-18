AG: Law banning filming of police is unconstitutional

An Arizona law that banned filming police in certain circumstances will be blocked permanently.

The law was approved last year by the state legislature and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey. It would have made it illegal to record police officers within eight feet of “law enforcement activity.”

However, it never went into effect as it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last September.

The law has been officially declared unconstitutional for violating the First Amendment after Attorney General Kris Mayes reached a settlement agreement with several media organizations and civil rights groups.

All that remains is for a U.S. District Court judge to sign an order that permanently prohibits the state from enforcing it.