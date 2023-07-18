© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AG: Law banning filming of police is unconstitutional

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
A protester films National Guard troops Nov. 26 in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Mo.
Jim Vondruska
/
Xinhua/Landov
A protester films National Guard troops in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Mo.

An Arizona law that banned filming police in certain circumstances will be blocked permanently.

The law was approved last year by the state legislature and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey. It would have made it illegal to record police officers within eight feet of “law enforcement activity.”

However, it never went into effect as it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last September.

The law has been officially declared unconstitutional for violating the First Amendment after Attorney General Kris Mayes reached a settlement agreement with several media organizations and civil rights groups.

All that remains is for a U.S. District Court judge to sign an order that permanently prohibits the state from enforcing it.

