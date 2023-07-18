© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona legislators introduce bill to create new Grand Canyon national monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
/

Three Arizona legislators introduced legislation to establish more than a million acres of federal land as a new Grand Canyon National Monument Tuesday.

The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Act is backed by Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

It comes as the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service hold the first community meeting in Flagstaff this afternoon to discuss the possible establishment of the new monument.

The legislation directs the specifics of the formation and management of the new Grand Canyon National Monument. It also includes the formation of a tribal commission with a representative from each of the 12 federally recognized members of the Grand Canyon Associated Tribes to help oversee the development.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsGrand CanyonBaaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni U.S. Senator Kyrsten SinemaMark KellyCongressman Raul Grijalva
