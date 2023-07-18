Sunset Point Rest Area reopens after extended closure for improvements

The Sunset Point Rest Area has officially reopened after an extended closure for renovations.

The rest area is located on Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction and offers sweeping views of the Bradshaw Mountains.

The Arizona Department of Transportation spent $7.5 million to upgrade the restrooms, ramadas, landscaping, water and septic systems and other amenities.

The project also renovated the rest area’s sundial memorial, which honors ADOT employees who have died while serving the state of Arizona.

Sunset Point Rest Area serves more than a million visitors a year.