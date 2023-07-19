© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA to open Flagstaff office to address abandoned uranium mines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST
An abandoned uranium mine site on the Navajo Nation.
KNAU/Melissa Sevigny
/
The Environmental Protection Agency next week will open a field office in Flagstaff.

It’s a partnership with the Navajo Nation and will focus on the ongoing cleanup of the more than 500 abandoned uranium mines on and near the reservation.

The EPA says the office will help officials understand community concerns, interests and Navajo lifeways and how the agency can work with the Navajo Nation government.

The effort to clean up abandoned uranium mines on Indigenous lands in the Southwest is a decades-long project and to date only a handful have been fully remediated.

They were left over from the Cold War when 30 million tons of uranium ore were mined in the area.

Many negative health effects like cancers and impaired kidney function have been linked to the mine sites.

Abandoned Uranium MinesUranium miningEnvironmental Protection AgencyNavajo NationLocal News
KNAU STAFF
