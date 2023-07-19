© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal government to relist pygmy owl as threatened

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST
The Center for Biological Diversity plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over protections for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owls (pictured) along with more than a dozen other species of plants and animals.
NPS
/
National Park Service
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will relist the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl threatened following years of legal battles with conservation groups.

Federal wildlife officials will relist a tiny owl native to the Sonoran Desert as threatened following years of legal battles with conservation groups.

The cactus ferruginous pygmy owl lost its protections nearly two decades ago and is under threat in southern Arizona, Texas and parts of Mexico from habitat destruction, droughts driven by climate change and fire-promoting grasses.

The owl was listed as threatened for nine years but a lawsuit from developers ended the status in 2006.

The reddish-brown owls are typically less than 7 inches long and weigh under 2.6 ounces.

Environmental groups say in Arizona and northern Sonora, Mexico, pygmy owls number in the hundreds and urbanization is among the most significant dangers to the species.

KNAU and Arizona News Endangered SpeciesU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
KNAU STAFF
