Federal government to relist pygmy owl as threatened

Federal wildlife officials will relist a tiny owl native to the Sonoran Desert as threatened following years of legal battles with conservation groups.

The cactus ferruginous pygmy owl lost its protections nearly two decades ago and is under threat in southern Arizona, Texas and parts of Mexico from habitat destruction, droughts driven by climate change and fire-promoting grasses.

The owl was listed as threatened for nine years but a lawsuit from developers ended the status in 2006.

The reddish-brown owls are typically less than 7 inches long and weigh under 2.6 ounces.

Environmental groups say in Arizona and northern Sonora, Mexico, pygmy owls number in the hundreds and urbanization is among the most significant dangers to the species.