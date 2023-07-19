© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST
Madison Billy
Navajo Division of Public Safety
Madison Billy

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Madison Billy was last seen on July 12 when she went to get her hair done with an unknown friend in Dilkon.

She may be traveling in a red Jeep. Madison is 5'2" and 125 pounds with black hair and eyes. She has asthma and food allergies.

Anyone with information on Madison Billy’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District at 928-657-8075.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Division of Public Safetymissing children
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF