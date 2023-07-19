Navajo police ask for public's help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Madison Billy was last seen on July 12 when she went to get her hair done with an unknown friend in Dilkon.

She may be traveling in a red Jeep. Madison is 5'2" and 125 pounds with black hair and eyes. She has asthma and food allergies.

Anyone with information on Madison Billy’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District at 928-657-8075.