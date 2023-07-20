Grand Canyon's North Rim Lodge to reopen Sunday

The lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is set officially open for the season Sunday.

The rest of the rim opened on June 2, but the opening of the North Rim Lodge was delayed due to a break in the North Rim water pipeline that led to water conservation measures.

Park officials say the pipeline has since been fully repaired and water conservation measures are no longer in effect.

All North Rim Lodge operations – that includes lodging, food and beverage services, shower and laundry – will also open at that time.

The last day of the 2023 season for most commercial services will be October 15.

The North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel once Highway 67 closes for the season.