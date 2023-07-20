© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon's North Rim Lodge to reopen Sunday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST
The North Rim Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park.
NPS
The North Rim Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park.

The lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is set officially open for the season Sunday.

The rest of the rim opened on June 2, but the opening of the North Rim Lodge was delayed due to a break in the North Rim water pipeline that led to water conservation measures.

Park officials say the pipeline has since been fully repaired and water conservation measures are no longer in effect.

All North Rim Lodge operations – that includes lodging, food and beverage services, shower and laundry – will also open at that time.

The last day of the 2023 season for most commercial services will be October 15.

The North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel once Highway 67 closes for the season.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsnorth rimgrand canyon national parkNational Park Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF