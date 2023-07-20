© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Guzzler Fire burns 1,250 near Heber-Overgaard

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST
The Guzzler Fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard on the Black Mesa Ranger District.
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
The Guzzler Fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

Crews on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working to contain a 1,250-acre lightning-caused wildfire.

Officials say the Guzzler Fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

It’s spreading at a moderate rate through pinyon-juniper and grass.

The areas of Chevelon Canyon Ranches/Retreat are currently on "SET "status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed. Five hand crews, four dozers, six engines and two water tenders are working to suppress the fire, as well as helicopter and air tankers.

Smoke is visible from the surrounding area and there is a roadblock at the junction of Forest Service roads 504 and 153.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsApache-Sitgreaves National ForestFire Season 2023
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF