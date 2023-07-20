Guzzler Fire burns 1,250 near Heber-Overgaard

Crews on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are working to contain a 1,250-acre lightning-caused wildfire.

Officials say the Guzzler Fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Heber-Overgaard on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

It’s spreading at a moderate rate through pinyon-juniper and grass.

The areas of Chevelon Canyon Ranches/Retreat are currently on "SET "status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed. Five hand crews, four dozers, six engines and two water tenders are working to suppress the fire, as well as helicopter and air tankers.

Smoke is visible from the surrounding area and there is a roadblock at the junction of Forest Service roads 504 and 153.