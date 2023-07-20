© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

House committee approves reversal of Chaco Canyon drilling ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST
Eric Draper
/
AP Photo
Chaco Culture National Historical Park

The Natural Resources Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would reverse the Biden administration’s recent ban on oil and gas drilling near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The Interior Department order last month ended new leasing within 10 miles of the park on about 330,000 acres to protect the environment, sacred sites and tribal communities last month.

Some Navajo allottees as a result won’t be able to lease their land for drilling.

The order has been opposed by some Navajo leaders including President Buu Nygren over concerns about potential economic impacts.

Republican critics in Congress say the administration’s actions are “overreaching.”

Environmental groups and some New Mexico tribal members, however, have applauded the move and say it’ll protect public health and animal habitat in northwestern New Mexico.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News U.S. House of RepresentativesChaco Culture National Historical Parkbiden administrationeconomyEnvironment
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF