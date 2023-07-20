© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife openings to be installed in U.S.-Mexico border wall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST
A small gap appears in the unfinished border wall Wednesday, May 19, 2021, near Sasabe, Ariz. U.S. Customs and Border Prevention has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered building to stop. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall building projects begun by the Defense Department within the Border Patrol's sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A small gap appears in the unfinished border wall Wednesday, May 19, 2021, near Sasabe, Ariz.

Wildlife openings will be installed in portions U.S.-Mexico border wall — including sections in Arizona — as part of the settlement in a lawsuit over how the Trump administration paid for new construction.

The federal court settlement requires an opening of 5 feet by 7 feet in the Perilla Mountains corridor in Cochise County to accommodate jaguars and black bears, while the Sonoran pronghorn will get an opening no shorter than 18 feet in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Pima County.

The pass-throughs are the result of a settlement agreed to by the federal government to end a lawsuit challenging the decision of the Trump administration to use military construction and other funds which courts have previously ruled illegal to build new border barriers even though Congress never approved the money.

