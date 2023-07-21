© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs requests emergency plans from utilities amid record heatwave

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST
The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line in Dallas.

Governor Katie Hobbs is pressing Arizona’s utility companies to develop clear emergency plans amid the record-breaking heatwave.

According to the governor’s office, Hobbs wrote letters to the companies requesting information about how they’ll protect people from disconnections as well as emergency response and grid security in case of outages.

Hobbs also invited utility representatives to attend a roundtable meeting on how the state can better prepare for future heatwaves.

Temperatures in the Phoenix area have exceeded 110 degrees for 21 days. Thursday afternoon about 5,300 Arizona Public Service Customers in Chandler lost power as temperatures soared to 119.

APS blamed problems with equipment.

Katie Hobbs utilities heat wave
