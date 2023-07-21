Hobbs requests emergency plans from utilities amid record heatwave

Governor Katie Hobbs is pressing Arizona’s utility companies to develop clear emergency plans amid the record-breaking heatwave.

According to the governor’s office, Hobbs wrote letters to the companies requesting information about how they’ll protect people from disconnections as well as emergency response and grid security in case of outages.

Hobbs also invited utility representatives to attend a roundtable meeting on how the state can better prepare for future heatwaves.

Temperatures in the Phoenix area have exceeded 110 degrees for 21 days. Thursday afternoon about 5,300 Arizona Public Service Customers in Chandler lost power as temperatures soared to 119.

APS blamed problems with equipment.