KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters rescue three hikers suffering from heat exhaustion on Mt. Elden

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST
Flagstaff firefighters rescued three people from Mt. Elden in Flagstaff on Sun, July 23, 2023 who were suffering from heat exhaustion. One person was brought down the Elden Lookout Trail in a wheeled basket.

Flagstaff firefighters on Sunday rescued three hikers who were suffering from heat exhaustion on Mount Elden.

The department received an emergency call about two people in distress and needing help descending Elden Lookout Trail.

As the firefighters hiked up they encountered a separate third person who was exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion.

The crew evacuated all three hikers and brought one down the trail in a wheeled basket.

Two hikers were eventually transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment. The high in Flagstaff reached the upper 80s Sunday.

Officials urge people to adequately prepare for hiking in hot conditions by bringing enough water and electrolytes to prevent dehydration.

