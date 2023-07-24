Firefighters rescue three hikers suffering from heat exhaustion on Mt. Elden

Flagstaff firefighters on Sunday rescued three hikers who were suffering from heat exhaustion on Mount Elden.

The department received an emergency call about two people in distress and needing help descending Elden Lookout Trail.

As the firefighters hiked up they encountered a separate third person who was exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion.

The crew evacuated all three hikers and brought one down the trail in a wheeled basket.

Two hikers were eventually transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment. The high in Flagstaff reached the upper 80s Sunday.

Officials urge people to adequately prepare for hiking in hot conditions by bringing enough water and electrolytes to prevent dehydration.