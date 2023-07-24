© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff heatwave ends as daily highs dip below 90 degrees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
The south-facing side of the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff prior to the 2022 Pipeline Fire. The peaks include the highest point in Arizona, Mt. Humphreys, at 12,633 feet.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Flagstaff’s recent heatwave that brought record high temperatures has apparently come to an end.

According to the National Weather Service, the city reached 88 degrees Saturday, ending a 10-day streak of 90-plus-degree days.

It ranks as the second-longest such heatwave for the city behind an 11-day stretch in 1990 that saw highs over 90 degrees.

Meanwhile, Winslow remains locked in its own heatwave with 21 days over 100 degrees as of Sunday.

It sets the record for consecutive 100-plus-degree days there.

Increasing chances of monsoon moisture have brought slightly cooler temperatures to the higher elevations and areas north and west of Flagstaff.

KNAU STAFF
