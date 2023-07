The Grapevine Fire continues to burn on Mingus Mountain in the Verde Ranger District Monday.

The lightning-caused blaze started Friday and was measured at 140 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

The community of White Horse remains in SET status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Officials say smoke will be visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and along Interstate 17.