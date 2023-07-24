© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Racetrack Fire forces evacuations near Cherry

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 24, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the area of Federal Mine Road and West Cherry Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the Racetrack Fire threatens the area.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
A growing brush fire has forced evacuations for a portion of the Cherry community in Yavapai County.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Camp Verde Community Gym, 75 E. Hollamon St.

The Racetrack Fire has burned approximately 500 acres.

Three Type 1 Hotshot Crews, one Type 2 crew, five engines, two suppression modules, one bulldozer and other overhead personnel are on scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFire Season 2023Yavapai County Sheriff's Officeevacuations
