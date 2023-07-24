Racetrack Fire forces evacuations near Cherry

A growing brush fire has forced evacuations for a portion of the Cherry community in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the area of Federal Mine Road and West Cherry Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the Racetrack Fire threatens the area.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Camp Verde Community Gym, 75 E. Hollamon St.

The Racetrack Fire has burned approximately 500 acres.

Three Type 1 Hotshot Crews, one Type 2 crew, five engines, two suppression modules, one bulldozer and other overhead personnel are on scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.