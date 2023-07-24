© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Small earthquake shakes Chino Valley

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST
USGS
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was measured near Chino Valley on July 24, 2023.

The United States Geological Survey says a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Chino Valley Sunday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The small quake struck hit around 2 p.m. yesterday. The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management says it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.

