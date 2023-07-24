© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of multiple arsons in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST
Kason Nutter
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Kason Nutter

A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and accused of setting multiple fires recently in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said the volunteer firefighter – identified as 18-year-old Kason Nutter – was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of arson, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

They said he is suspected of starting eight blazes in the Ash Fork area since mid-June.

Sheriff’s officials said Nutter was questioned Thursday night and allegedly admitted to being directly involved in seven of the fires — at a gas station, a county-owned cemetery, two abandoned homes and two wildfires along a Forest Service road.

Nutter is expected to face additional charges involving fires in Coconino County, authorities said.

