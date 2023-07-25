© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arziaona congress members call for emergency low-income utility assistance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature on July 17, 2023.
Matt York
/
AP Photo
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature on July 17, 2023.

Arizona's congressional Democrats are seeking aid from a federally funded program to help low-income families pay for air conditioning during the ongoing heat wave.

Arizona Reps. Greg Stanton, Raúl Grijalva and Ruben Gallego signed onto a letter alongside 33 other members of Congress from the Southwest Monday to request emergency funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

It would give states the ability to develop programs to help households meet energy needs, which is especially critical during the ongoing heat wave.

The emergency funding would help Arizona residents pay their electricity bills as the state faces dangerous, record-breaking temperatures.

