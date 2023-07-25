© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA to fund lead reduction in Arizona schools, childcare facilities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST
An image provided by the Environmental Protection Agency shows examples of a lead pipe, left, a corroded steel pipe, center, and a lead pipe treated with protective orthophosphate. The EPA is only now requiring water systems to take stock of their lead pipes, decades after new ones were banned.
EPA
/
Environmental Protection Agency
The Environmental Protection Agency will allocate more than $860,000 to reduce lead in Arizona schools and childcare facilities.

The announcement came Monday at an event in Massachusetts that featured Senator Elizabeth Warren and others.

The federal grant program is available to all states, territories and tribes and is a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to officials, it’s specifically designed to benefit historically marginalized and low-income communities.

In all, $58 million will be distributed from the program nationwide.

The grants will fund voluntary water testing and the removal, installation and replacement of plumbing, lead pipes, connectors, faucets, water fountains and other drinking water equipment.

The infrastructure law dedicates $15 billion to removing lead from drinking water.

