EPA to fund lead reduction in Arizona schools, childcare facilities

The Environmental Protection Agency will allocate more than $860,000 to reduce lead in Arizona schools and childcare facilities.

The announcement came Monday at an event in Massachusetts that featured Senator Elizabeth Warren and others.

The federal grant program is available to all states, territories and tribes and is a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to officials, it’s specifically designed to benefit historically marginalized and low-income communities.

In all, $58 million will be distributed from the program nationwide.

The grants will fund voluntary water testing and the removal, installation and replacement of plumbing, lead pipes, connectors, faucets, water fountains and other drinking water equipment.

The infrastructure law dedicates $15 billion to removing lead from drinking water.