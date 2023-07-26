© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Evacuations lifted for Racetrack Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 26, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the area of Federal Mine Road and West Cherry Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the Racetrack Fire threatens the area.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Residents of a small community east of Prescott Valley got the go-ahead to return home yesterday after a lightning-caused wildfire forced multiple days of evacuations.

The 400-acre Racetrack Fire started Sunday near the town of Cherry north of Highway 169. It’s now 20% contained. Crews have slowed its spread through the use of aircraft and firefighters on the ground.

Officials warn that both areas remain under "SET" status and residents should be prepared to evacuate again if needed.

Meanwhile, residents of the nearby White Ranch community on Mingus Mountain are under evacuation due to the Grapevine Fire.

An emergency shelter is available at the Camp Verde Gym, 75 E. Hollamon St.

The Grapevine Fire ignited on Sunday and is about 1,000 acres with no containment.

Smoke could be visible from Prescott Valley, Dewey, Prescott, Highway 169 and Interstate 17.

