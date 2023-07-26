SRP inks deal with massive solar energy project near Flagstaff

The Salt River Project this week announced it has agreed to purchase more energy from a company building what it says is one of the largest solar facilities in the U.S. outside Flagstaff.

Construction will begin later this year and the project will be located on 2,400 acres of Babbitt Ranches and other private land northwest of the city.

The agreement will generate about a gigawatt of electricity, enough to power about 180,000 homes, and will be operational in 2025.

According to SRP, the deal will quadruple the amount of solar power in its system and in two years, half of the company’s power will be carbon-free.

The Flagstaff solar and storage complex is being developed by Clēnera, a subsidiary of the Israeli company Enlight Renewable Energy.