KNAU and Arizona News

Residents remain under evacuation orders because of Grapevine Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST
The smoke plume from the Grapevine Fire can be seen near the Whitehorse Ranch community east of Prescott Valley. The lightning-caused fire started July 21, 2023.

Residents near Prescott Valley remain under evacuation orders because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

Those living in Whitehorse Ranch were given Go orders Tuesday as the thousand-acre Grapevine Fire approached the community.

Fire crews say they’ve made progress holding and improving control lines but have not yet reported any containment.

A shelter has been set up at the Camp Verde Gym and more information is available through Yavapai County Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, firefighters on another lightning-caused fire in the area say they’ve now contained 40 percent of the blaze.

Residents near the Racetrack Fire, however, remain under a Set notification as it continues to burn in heavy fuels and rugged terrain.

Smoke from both fires could be visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Highway 169.

KNAU STAFF
