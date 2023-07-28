CCSO deputy shoots man they say grabbed sergeant's gun during arrest

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man after officials say he broke into a Doney Park home early Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of a break-in near Hidden Hills Road.

They say the man – identified as 32-year-old Eric Adamson of Peoria – jumped out of a window when law enforcement arrived. They later found him west of the home.

CCSO officials say Adamson initially followed Sgt. Jesse Payne’s verbal commands but later attacked the sergeant and allegedly grabbed onto his gun when Payne tried to take him into custody.

Payne then shot Adamson and deputies were then able to take him into custody.

Adamson was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center. Officials say he’ll be booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility once he’s released.

Payne is on administrative release, which is policy anytime a deputy shoots someone.

The incident is under investigation by the Northern Arizona Multiagency Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.