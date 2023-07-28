Evacuations lifted as Grapevine Fire continues to burn

Residents evacuated by the Grapevine Fire got the OK to return home last night.

Officials lifted the evacuation order Thursday evening for the Whitehorse Ranch community, although they warn that those living in the area should be prepared to evacuate again if needed.

Residents were evacuated Tuesday as the thousand-acre Grapevine Fire approached the community.

Fire crews say they’ve made progress holding and improving control lines but have not yet reported any containment.

Meanwhile, firefighters on another lightning-caused fire – known as the Racetrack Fire – in the area say they’ve now contained 60 percent of the blaze.

However, residents remain under a Set notification as it continues to burn in heavy fuels and rugged terrain.

Smoke from both fires could be visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Highway 169.