NWS issues flash flood warning for Pipeline Fire East area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Sunday afternoon for areas below the Pipeline Fire East because of heavy rainfall over the fire scar.

Officials say residents should shelter in place until waters recede in Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Timberline, Hutchison Acres, Mcann Estates and the Lockett Meadow Campground. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

They also issued a flash flood warning for areas east of Highway 89 including Doney Park and Pioneer Valley until 4 p.m.

According to NWS, flooding is already occurring in some areas and is imminent in others. Debris consisting of mud, rocks, vegetation and other loose materials could flow through the Pipeline Fire scar drainages and neighborhoods and people should stay out of flood waters.

As of about 1 p.m. Sunday gauges along Waterline Road showed that nearly 3 inches of rain had fallen in the previous hour on some of the east-facing slopes of the San Francisco Peaks.