Independent voters now outnumber Republicans in Arizona

Voters with no party affiliation now outnumber the Republicans in Arizona.

Newly released numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office show more than 1.45 million voters are registered as having no party affiliation as of July 30.

In contrast, Republicans account for 1.44 million of Arizona’s 4.2 million registered voters, while 1.2 million are Democrats.

About 34,000 voters are registered as Libertarians and the newcomer No Labels party claims just over 8,500 voters.

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 30,000 residents registered to vote in the last quarter.