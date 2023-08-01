© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Independent voters now outnumber Republicans in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office reports that registered voters with no party affiliation outnumbered Republicans in the state as of July 30, 2023.
Brande Jackson
/
Creative Commons
Voters with no party affiliation now outnumber the Republicans in Arizona.

Newly released numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office show more than 1.45 million voters are registered as having no party affiliation as of July 30.

In contrast, Republicans account for 1.44 million of Arizona’s 4.2 million registered voters, while 1.2 million are Democrats.

About 34,000 voters are registered as Libertarians and the newcomer No Labels party claims just over 8,500 voters.

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 30,000 residents registered to vote in the last quarter.

