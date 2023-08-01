© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott voters to narrow city council race in primary election today

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST
azcleanelections.gov

The Prescott primary election is today with both the city council and mayoral race on the ballot.

Seven candidates are seeking five seats in the 2023 election cycle. That includes one two-year council seat and three four-year seats.

The mayor’s race is unopposed with only incumbent Phil Goode up for the position.

Primary ballots were mailed out to registered voters last month. Officials say it’s too late to return ballots by mail. All ballots must instead be returned to the following locations by 7 p.m. today:

  • Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott
  • Prescott City Government build 201 S. Cortez St. in Prescott

Find more information at yavapaivotes.gov.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsPrescottprescott city councilPRESCOTT AREAprimary elections
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF