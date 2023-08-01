Prescott voters to narrow city council race in primary election today

The Prescott primary election is today with both the city council and mayoral race on the ballot.

Seven candidates are seeking five seats in the 2023 election cycle. That includes one two-year council seat and three four-year seats.

The mayor’s race is unopposed with only incumbent Phil Goode up for the position.

Primary ballots were mailed out to registered voters last month. Officials say it’s too late to return ballots by mail. All ballots must instead be returned to the following locations by 7 p.m. today:



Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott

Prescott City Government build 201 S. Cortez St. in Prescott

Find more information at yavapaivotes.gov.