Crews continue to use aircraft to contain Grapevine Fire

Crews on the Grapevine Fire near Prescott Valley are continuing to use aircraft to drop water and retardant to protect homes and private property.

Officials say firefighters are still working to build control lines near the Whitehorse community and that the blaze is now 27% contained though it hasn’t grown in recent days.

The thousand-acre Grapevine Fire forced evacuation orders for residents last week but they’ve since been allowed to return home.

Officials have also lifted area road closures but ask that the public use caution in the area.

They’ve relied on an increasing number of drones, helicopters and tankers to assist crews on the ground.

Nearly 200 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Meanwhile, a burned area emergency response team’s preliminary assessment shows no community values are at risk from post-fire effects like flooding.

They say both the Grapevine and nearby Racetrack fires burned within natural fire behavior.