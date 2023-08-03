© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Crews continue to use aircraft to contain Grapevine Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST
A tanker drops fire retardant ahead of the Grapevine Fire near the Whitehorse Ranch community on July 25, 2023.
USFS
A tanker drops fire retardant ahead of the Grapevine Fire near the Whitehorse Ranch community on July 25, 2023.

Crews on the Grapevine Fire near Prescott Valley are continuing to use aircraft to drop water and retardant to protect homes and private property.

Officials say firefighters are still working to build control lines near the Whitehorse community and that the blaze is now 27% contained though it hasn’t grown in recent days.

The thousand-acre Grapevine Fire forced evacuation orders for residents last week but they’ve since been allowed to return home.

Officials have also lifted area road closures but ask that the public use caution in the area.

They’ve relied on an increasing number of drones, helicopters and tankers to assist crews on the ground.

Nearly 200 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Meanwhile, a burned area emergency response team’s preliminary assessment shows no community values are at risk from post-fire effects like flooding.

They say both the Grapevine and nearby Racetrack fires burned within natural fire behavior.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF