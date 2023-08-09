© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Republicans blast Biden's designation of new national monument near Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River. The new
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River. President Biden's nearly million-acre Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is meant to protect the area's groundwater from uranium mining.

State Republican officials blasted President Joe Biden’s designation of nearly a million acres near the Grand Canyon as a national monument during a public meeting yesterday.

Capitol Media Services reports that they called the designation of Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument “unnecessary” given a 20-year federal moratorium on new uranium mining claims that won't expire until 2032 and existing protections for sites Native American tribes consider culturally significant.

Mohave County officials also slammed the Biden administration for holding two public meetings on the monument in Democrat-led Coconino County while completely bypassing their Republican-governed county, which is home to a little less than half of the new monument.

They also claim it will hurt the region's ranchers, miners and tax base.

