© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

U of A receives multi-million dollar grant to study firefighter sleep health

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST

The University of Arizona has been awarded a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to test worksite sleep coaching for Arizona-based firefighters. U of A’s College of Public Health will use the funds to study ways to improve firefighter sleep health.

A study led by the Harvard Work Hours Health and Safety Group shows almost half of career firefighters report short sleep and poor sleep quality. Another 37% screen positive for sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia or shift work disorder.

Firefighters face sleep challenges due to long shifts, mandatory overtime, and physically and emotionally demanding work.

U of A researchers will work with 20 fire agencies across Arizona to evaluate personalized sleep health interventions for real-world situations. The team also plans to train fire service managers how to promote healthy sleep and recovery within their crews and departments.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsUniversity of Arizonafirefighterssleep
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF