U of A receives multi-million dollar grant to study firefighter sleep health

The University of Arizona has been awarded a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to test worksite sleep coaching for Arizona-based firefighters. U of A’s College of Public Health will use the funds to study ways to improve firefighter sleep health.

A study led by the Harvard Work Hours Health and Safety Group shows almost half of career firefighters report short sleep and poor sleep quality. Another 37% screen positive for sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia or shift work disorder.

Firefighters face sleep challenges due to long shifts, mandatory overtime, and physically and emotionally demanding work.

U of A researchers will work with 20 fire agencies across Arizona to evaluate personalized sleep health interventions for real-world situations. The team also plans to train fire service managers how to promote healthy sleep and recovery within their crews and departments.