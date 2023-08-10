Boy rescued after going over the edge at Grand Canyon

Emergency responders at Grand Canyon National Park Tuesday rescued a 14-year-old boy who had fallen over the edge.

Officials say he fell 70 to 100 feet from Bright Angel Point on the South Rim.

A search and rescue team were able to extract the boy using a high-angle technical rope rescue and he was flown to a pediatric trauma center for care.

The park did not provide details on his condition, but a canyon supervisor said the operation went smoothly and contributed to a better outcome for the patient.