KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Boy rescued after going over the edge at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST
Search and rescue personnel on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
NPS
Search and rescue personnel on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Emergency responders at Grand Canyon National Park Tuesday rescued a 14-year-old boy who had fallen over the edge.

Officials say he fell 70 to 100 feet from Bright Angel Point on the South Rim.

A search and rescue team were able to extract the boy using a high-angle technical rope rescue and he was flown to a pediatric trauma center for care.

The park did not provide details on his condition, but a canyon supervisor said the operation went smoothly and contributed to a better outcome for the patient.

