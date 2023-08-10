© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County approves short-term rental regulations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST
Martin Bureau
/
AFP via Getty Images

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a series of rules to better regulate short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of the county.

The new regulations require all short-term rentals to be “habitable dwellings,” which means tents, campers, trailers, garages and other temporary structures can no longer be listed on popular sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

They must also be registered with the county and provide proof of liability insurance.

Short-term rentals can no longer be used for parties and large events like weddings.

Instead, the renters must use the property as a temporary single-family dwelling and the ordinance includes provisions intended to preserve the nature of traditional single-family neighborhoods.

The new ordinance is set to go into effect on Nov. 14.

Coconino County is only the latest entity to roll out regulations on short-term rentals. The City of Flagstaff approved its own set of rules earlier this year.

short-term rentals Coconino County Coconino County Board of Supervisors Air BnB VRBO
