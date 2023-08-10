Monsoon moisture assists crews fighting wildfire on North Rim

An uptick in monsoon moisture has assisted fire crews in their efforts to contain a nearly 2,900-acre wildfire near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Officials say there’s been limited growth on the lightning-caused Kane Fire south of Highway 89A.

The blaze started a week ago in pinyon pine, juniper and grasses. Firefighters are focusing their efforts on protecting the historic Kane Ranch by clearing vegetation and improve roads to create a fire barrier.

An emergency closure remains in place near the wildfire and smoke could be visible from Page, Tuba City, Tusayan, Flagstaff and Fredonia.

Cooler temperatures along with showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the coming days.