KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Mayes tells county attorneys hand ballot counts aren't legal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST
Then-Democratic candidate Kris Mayes speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona attorney general, Wed, Sept. 28, 2022.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
Attorney General Kris Mayes has sent a letter to all 15 of Arizona’s county attorneys confirming that counties aren’t allowed to count ballots by hand.

It follows assertions made by a group of state lawmakers that Arizona law allows manual counts instead of using machines.

But according to Mayes, state statutes don’t allow it.

In April, the Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a resolution allowing hand counts, but the attorney general says since it isn’t a piece of legislation it has no force of law.

Elections experts say manual counts are far more expensive, slow, inaccurate and impractical.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Kris Mayesvotingelections
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF