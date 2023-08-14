© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Extreme heat drives Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare state of emergency

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST
Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Phoenix.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a state of emergency following more than a month of extreme heat statewide.

Hobbs said in a statement Friday that the declaration will allow the state to reimburse various government entities for funds spent on providing relief from high temperatures.

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of life,” the Democratic governor said. “Arizonans deserve action."

Hobbs pointed to how Phoenix and surrounding Maricopa County saw a 31-day streak where the high temperature was at least 110 degrees.

There were even spots in typically cooler Coconino County in northern Arizona that were excessively hot this summer. They include the bottom of the Grand Canyon, which was at times as high as 115 degrees.

Hobbs also has signed an executive order to call for the state government to plan a response to future extreme heat situations as well as add state-run cooling centers.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsEXTREME HEATSTATE OF EMERGENCYarizona governor katie hobbsweather
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press