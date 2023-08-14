© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff to lift fire restrictions Tuesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST

The City of Flagstaff will lift fire restrictions Tuesday morning as monsoon moisture has lessened wildfire danger throughout the region.

In the absence of restrictions, charcoal and wood-fueled grills are again allowed in city parks, open space and private residences along with fire pits and other open flame devices without an off switch.

Smoking is banned year-round in city parks and along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

City officials put stage 1 restrictions in place June 29 amid hot and dry conditions.

Fire restrictions remain in effects for most of Arizona’s national forests, including the Coconino and parts of the Kaibab, along with other federal, county and state lands.

