Interior Department gives $44 million to U.S. national parks, including in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 15, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST
Bison stand in the holding corral during live capture and transfer operations on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in August 2021.
L. Cisneros
/
NPS Photo
Bison stand in the holding corral during live capture and transfer operations on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in August 2021.

The Department of the Interior plans to invest $44 million to help restore America’s national parks, including multiple in Arizona.

Grand Canyon National Park will use their share of the money to enhance bison conservation.

Other key projects include funding for the removal of invasive species such as buffelgrass and restoration of Sonoran Desert habitats in Saguaro National Park, abandoned mineral lands management in Organ Pipe National Monument and other projects throughout the state.

The investment will support 43 projects across 39 states.

They’re expected to be completed within the next decade.

The announcement came the same day as President Joe Biden designated nearly a million acres near the Grand Canyon as a new national monument.

