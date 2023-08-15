Thinning project southwest of Flagstaff to begin later this month

Arizona forestry officials plan to begin a six-month fuels reduction project near Flagstaff later this month.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management the 440-acre Woody Project will reduce the risk of wildfire on state trust land near the Equestrian Estates subdivision southwest of the city.

Contractors will use heavy machinery for the work that will remove dead and diseased trees.

Managers hope it’ll enhance forest health make the area more resilient to wildfire. Crews will haul all logging slash from the area on Woody Mountain Road and the Purple Sage Trail and the public is asked to be aware of the work.

The project is set to begin the week of Aug. 28 and last until February.